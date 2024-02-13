The hope is to make the new series as popular as the original.

There's a new spinoff on Suits happening with NBC, and Stephen Amell lands the lead actor role.

If it goes to series, the new Suits: L.A. series will be another major role for him. The 42-year-old actor starred in the CW series Arrow for eight seasons, THR reports. Plus, he worked on the critically acclaimed STARZ series Heels. You'll also be able to see his star in Code 8: Part 2, which will be on Netflix.

About Suits: L.A.

He'll play Ted Black, a former New York prosecutor in his new role. Now residing in Los Angeles and working at a new firm with an old friend, his specialty is criminal and entertainment law. A logline for the new series says, “His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive, he must embrace a role he has held in contempt his entire career.” An official description calls his character a “charismatic force of nature who puts his own needs above others.”

This is… something that's happening!#SuitsLA finds it lead in Stephen Amell. https://t.co/C7VyLq0cPL — Emily Longeretta (@emilylongeretta) February 13, 2024

Amell is not with his critics. He got heat recently during the SAG-AFTRA strike for voicing that he didn't support the labor action.

The creator of the new series, Aaron Korsh, hopes to bank off Suits's success — especially on Netflix. Production is set to begin in Vancouver in late March. If the pilot goes into a series, it could be released on time for the 2024-2025 season.

Suits originally ran for nine seasons, from 2011 to 2019. It starred Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Rick Hoffman, Meghan Markle, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres, Amanda Schull, Katherine Heigl, and Dulé Hill.

Time will tell if Stephen Amell and Suits: L.A. comes to light. We'll see if it suits the network well.