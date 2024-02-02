Anyone can do my job, but no one can be me.

The Suits LA spinoff has just been confirmed with a pilot order from NBC, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

After the surprising success of the former USA Network drama on streaming platforms, specifically Netflix, NBC has ordered a pilot episode be shot for the show's companion series.

Suits: Moving from New York to Los Angeles

Aaron Korsh, the original series' creator, is titled Suits: L.A. and will be in the same world as the OG show, but with new characters.

UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, produced the original and will also be behind the L.A. spinoff. UCP and Korsh started developing the series in October 2023 after the original show topped Netflix's streaming chart. During the development, the series didn't have a specific home yet, although NBCU was the most likely network. Since USA hardly deal with scripted content, the series turned to NBC.

Korsh will write Suits: L.A. and will also serve as executive producer along with Dave Bartis, Doug Liman and Gene Klein, all alums of the original series. Victoria Mahoney will direct and also serve as EP for the pilot episode.

There has been no casting announcement yet, and no news whether actors from the original series will make appearance in the spinoff. Patrick J. Adams (Mike Ross in the original Suits) has mentioned he could definitely Suit up again.

“I love the show, I love the character and I loved working with all these people,” he said during a THR interview at the Golden Globe Awards red carpet.

Production is scheduled to start in Vancouver this March. If it goes to series, it would most likely premiere during the 2024-2025 season.

The New Suits

Clutchpoints previously reported that the new show will be led by a Black female character. However, THR reported that it will actually be on a male character, Ted Black. Ted is a former New York federal prosecutor who has reinvented himself in Los Angeles, now representing power clients.

The show's description read: “His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career.”

“Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved,” the description continued.

According to Nielsen, US viewers watched 57.7 billion minutes of Suits last year. It's the highest annual total in the four years Nielsen has shared streaming data publicly. In just the week of June 26 to July 2, 2023, Suits garnered 3 billion viewing minutes between Netflix and Peacock.