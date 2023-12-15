While speaking about his new film, Charlie Hunnam revealed the DC Comics hero he was approached to play at one point.

Plenty of actors have either gotten the chance to play a comic book superhero or at least been approach about the possibility of playing on the movie or TV screen. Charlie Hunnam can now join the latter list as he has revealed which hero he was approached to play under the DC and Warner Bros. umbrella.

The former Sons of Anarchy star was speaking with Comicbook about his latest film, Rebel Moon, when the conversation turned to the possibility of him potentially joining the DC or Marvel family. Hunnam revealed it almost became a reality under the DC banner, with the actor being offered the role of Green Arrow.

“Honestly, I don't remember who,” Hunnam said. “It was some people in suits, brought the idea to me and thought it would be terribly exciting for me to play Green Arrow and I did not share their enthusiasm.”

He did clarify that Snyder wasn't involved in trying to cast him and it wasn't clear if his Green Arrow would have had any connection to the cinematic DC Extended Universe.

Green Arrow, also known as Oliver Queen, is among DC Comic's oldest characters as he debuted in the same September 1941 issue of More Fun Comics where Aquaman debuted. The wealthy businessman-turned-superhero is regarded as one of the DC universe's greatest marksmen and is armed with a variety of trick arrows, on top of his own mastery of martial arts, to combat crime in and outside of Star City.

Hunnam's offer to portray Green Arrow would have potentially overlapped with Stephen Amell's tenure as the hero on the CW series Arrow, much like Ezra Miller's casting as The Flash despite Grant Gustin already playing the hero with CW's shared DC TV universe.

The English actor is set to appear in Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon as Kai, a mercenary and pilot recruited by Sofia Boutella's Kora to help defend the moon of Veldt.