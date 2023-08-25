How good has Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas been this season? Let's put it this way: tonight she set a WNBA record for most double-doubles in a single season, and she might be disappointed with that performance.

Facing Breanna Stewart and the Liberty on Thursday, Thomas produced a stat line of 22 points and 12 assists. That gave her 24 double-doubles for the season, setting a new WNBA record.

The previous record holder was the legendary Tina Charles. Charles notched 23 double-doubles across the 2010-11 season, also for the Connecticut Sun.

Earlier this season, Thomas became the first player in the history of the WNBA to record a triple-double in back-to-back games. She posted 17 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists on July 11th against the Minnesota Lynx.

Two days later, facing the Lynx again, Thomas outdid herself in each category. She went off for 21 points, 20 rebounds, and 12 assists in the sequel.

Thomas' latest record-setting performance is just her latest impressive achievement this season. The Sun have already clinched a postseason berth, due in large part to Thomas. It doesn't hurt to have a running mate such as DeWanna Bonner.

Running mate, on and off the court. In addition to being Sun teammates, Thomas and Bonner are engaged to be married. That bond helps to explain their chemistry leading the Sun to success so far this season.

However, Thomas' accomplishment on Thursday night was tainted by the game's final score. Stewart and the Liberty prevailed in overtime, 95-90. In a tight race atop the Eastern Conference standings, it was a big win for the Liberty, powered by Stewart's 24 points and 12 rebounds.

So what record will Thomas break to shake off this tough loss? Stay tuned, she's been rewriting history all season.