Coming into this season, not many fans nor media thought much of the Connecticut Sun. The road to the 2023 WNBA championship was seen as a two-team race between the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty. While those two teams have certainly lived up to their preseason hype, the Sun have quietly placed themselves in the race as well. With a two-headed monster of superstar Alyssa Thomas and veteran leader DeWanna Bonner, the Sun have grabbed the third best record in the league. Thomas in particular has been setting league records this season and her latest one came against the Liberty themselves when she set a WNBA record for most double-doubles in a single season, the team announced.

Alyssa Thomas' latest double-double happened in only three quarters in the Sun game against the Liberty when she already had 14 points and ten assists. That gave her 24 double-doubles on the season. She surpassed Tina Charles who previously set the record at 23 during the 2011 season. A four-time All-Star, Thomas has played her entire career thus far with the Sun.

This season, Thomas has been averaging 15.7 points per game, 10.0 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.8 steals with splits of 46.9 percent shooting from the field and 70.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line. She's not a big three-point shooter having only taken 14 total attempts from distance during her ten-year career. This season she's averaging a career-high 36.8 minutes per game. She has emerged as one of the top candidates for the WNBA MVP Award.

If the Sun want to make a serious title run this year, you can bet Thomas will be at the forefront.