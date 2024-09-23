Alyssa Thomas consistently elevates her game in the postseason. She recorded her fourth career playoff triple-double, and 15th overall, as the Connecticut Sun defeated the Indiana Fever 93-69 in Game 1 of their best-of-three series, overshadowing Caitlin Clark’s playoff debut.

Thomas tallied 12 points, 13 assists, and 10 rebounds to complete her impressive performance.

Alyssa Thomas calling for Mohegan to provide better facilities for the Sun

The Sun had to adjust the day before their playoff opener, sharing their practice court with a local community event.

“It’s normal at this point. I mean, Mohegan has to do better. We’re [a] professional team. We’re competing for playoffs. And yeah, to have to share your court with a two-year-old[‘s] birthday party, [it’s the] ultimate disrespect. … We need more, we need better to compete at the highest level,” Thomas said via the Next before the game on Sunday.

That could have fueled the Sun's victory on Sunday, as they've been determined to prove doubters wrong all season long.

Thomas has been outspoken all season about the way the Sun are treated. The team feels they've been disrespected despite consistently being one of the WNBA’s top teams for several years. In particular, they've highlighted the lack of national television coverage this season compared to other teams.

Marina Mabrey paced the third-seeded Sun with 27 points, with 20 of those coming in the second half. According to ESPN, her 27 points mark the highest total ever by a bench player in the playoffs.

DeWanna Bonner, also tallied 22 points only had nice words for Alyssa Thomas saying, “She gets us in places that we need to be during important times,” remarked Bonner. “The way she reads the game and sees the floor. … It’s an advantage to have a player that can pass the ball, direct the game, defend and literally play for 40 minutes. Our team doesn’t go without her.”

The Connecticut Sun taking the game away from the Fever

For the Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark, who had been named AP Rookie of the Year earlier in the day, finished with 11 points and 8 assists after shaking off a slow start.

Kelsey Mitchell led the team with 21 points, while Aliyah Boston posted a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

The Sun entered the matchup with 222 playoff games of experience, while the Fever had only 19, with none coming from their starters. This marked Indiana's first playoff appearance since 2016, when Connecticut head coach Stephanie White was at the helm for the Fever.

The Fever's inexperience didn’t appear to faze them at the start. Their performance was likely buoyed by the support of a crowd that mirrored previous Fever road games this season, with many fans donning Clark shirts and cheering for every play.

Following a competitive first 16 minutes, Indiana held a narrow 36-34 lead with 3:45 remaining in the first half. However, the Sun seized control, finishing the first half with a strong 12-2 run.

After a tightly contested first half, the Sun started to pull away midway through the third quarter. After Clark sank a three-pointer that narrowed the gap to six points for the Fever, Connecticut answered with a 13-4 run over the next three minutes, establishing a double-digit lead that continued to grow throughout the fourth quarter.

In the game, Connecticut connected on nine of 18 attempts from beyond the arc and shot 36 of 73 overall, achieving an impressive 49.3% from the field. Meanwhile, Indiana managed to hit 27 of 67 shots, finishing at 40.3%.

Game 2 is set for Wednesday night in Connecticut, with a possible deciding Game 3 scheduled for Friday night in Indiana, if necessary.