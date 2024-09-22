The 2024 WNBA Playoffs got underway this weekend and the Connecticut Sun’s midseason trade for Marina Mabrey was quite literally the difference in their opening round playoff game against the Indiana Fever. The Sun defeated the Fever, 93-69 in Game 1 of the WNBA Playoff Quarterfinals with Marina Mabrey adding a little history as per Alexa Philippou of ESPN.

With 27 points in Game 1, Mabrey set the record for most points off the bench in a WNBA playoff game. She came into the game and stepped up in a big way following the injury to starting point guard Tyasha Harris.

Mabrey led all scorers in the game and also added three rebounds and three assists. She shot 9-of-20 from the field, including 5-of-12 from the three point line. She was also a perfect 4-of-4 from the free-throw line.

With the win, the Sun take a 1-0 nothing lead in their best of three series. Game 2 will also be held in Connecticut on Wednesday. The Sun can advance to the second round with a win. Should the Fever win, then a deciding Game 3 will be in Indiana on Friday.

Marina Mabrey trade sparks the Sun in 2nd half of season



Before the Sun traded for Mabrey, they were already viewed as a potential title contender. But adding Mabrey just reinforced that belief. The trade occurred right before WNBA All-Star weekend and involved veterans Moriah Jefferson and Rachel Banham heading to the Chicago Sky.

Mabrey appeared in 16 regular season game for the Sun, including three starts, at a little over 27 minutes per game. She averaged 14.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 46.7 percent shooting from the field, 42.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 68.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The No. 19 overall pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft by the Los Angeles Sparks, this is the first time in Mabrey’s career that she is on a team capable of contending for a title.

Throughout her six-year WNBA career so far, Mabrey has played for the Sparks, the Sky and the Dallas Wings in addition to the Sun. She is currently in the midst of a three-year contract she signed with the Sky during the 2023 offseason. She’s under contract with the Sun for one more year after this before hitting unrestricted free agency.

The Sun are one of only three WNBA teams, including the Atlanta Dream and New York Liberty, who have not won a championship in their organization’s history. They’re hoping the Mabrey trade can help change their fortunes.