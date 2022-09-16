Move over, Russell Westbrook, there’s a new triple-double monster in town. Sure, Westbrook is the all-time leader in the NBA with 194 career triple-doubles, but none bigger than the stakes involved in Alyssa Thomas’ immense record-setting performance for the Connecticut Sun in their dominant 105-76 victory against the Las Vegas Aces in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals with their season on the line.

Alyssa Thomas, the 6’2 do-it-all forward, tallied a massive 16 point, 15 rebound, and 11 assist triple double to go along with two steals, helping spur the Sun to a rousing win in front of their loud home crowd in the Mohegan Sun Arena. In the process, Thomas became the first player in WNBA history to put up a triple double in the finals, an amazing feat for the 30-year old three-time All-Star.

WHAT A PERFORMANCE ‼️ With their backs against the wall, @athomas_25 made history, becoming the first player to earn a triple double in the #WNBAFinals and in turn helped keep Connecticut's season alive #MoreThan pic.twitter.com/eox9wcYKA5 — WNBA (@WNBA) September 16, 2022

Make no mistake about it, Thomas has racked up stats all season long. During the 2022 regular season, she averaged 13.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.1 assists in 32.1 games, appearing in all 36 games. Thomas had a solid 19 point, 11 rebound performance during a low-scoring 67-64 loss in Game 1, but she was held in check in Game 2, putting up only 13 points and 4 rebounds, albeit on an efficient 6-9 from the field.

Alyssa Thomas and Jonquel Jones, the 2021 WNBA MVP, proved to be too much for the Aces defense in Game 3, who were overmatched all night long. Jones in particular, who dropped 20 points, looked quite unstoppable in the paint, making life easier on the perimeter for Thomas and DeWanna Bonner, who pitched in 18 points of her own. The dominant nature of their victory will give Sun fans much needed hope that Connecticut can complete the comeback and earn the franchise’s first championship.

Meanwhile, the Sun know that the Aces will be as motivated as they are, as the Las Vegas-based team is also searching for its first ever title. The Aces will look to recover and seal the deal on Game 4, which will be held on Sunday, September 18, at 4 PM ET, but not if Alyssa Thomas and the Sun have anything to say about it.