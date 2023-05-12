David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

This time of year is always tough for WNBA players as the limited number of roster spots in the league brings about some surprising and shocking roster cuts. With only 12 teams and 144 roster spots, many top college players and left out in the cold as the regular season draws near. Training camp battles are everywhere and with salary cap restraints, some teams only end up carrying 11 players instead of the 12 player maximum allowed. For third-year guard DiJonai Carrington of the Connecticut Sun, however, it appears as if her roster spot is safe. The Sun made the decision to exercise her contract option for next season as per Richard Cohen of HerHoopStats.

Per source, the Connecticut Sun have exercised DiJonai Carrington's fourth-year option. Guarantees her $78,469 in 2024 and obviously makes it extremely unlikely she'll be cut this year. Story coming this week on remaining team-options and potential extensions around the #WNBA. — Richard Cohen (@RichardCohen1) May 9, 2023

Per Cohen, DiJonai Carrington will make approximately $78,469 with the Sun during the 2024 season. Since the Sun made this decision about her future, it’s highly unlikely that she is in any danger of being cut ahead of the May 19 2023 season tip-off day.

Carrington was drafted No. 21 overall by the Sun in 2021 draft. She did not have a guaranteed contract and had to make the team out of training camp. As a rookie in 2021, she averaged 2.8 points per game and 2.0 rebounds with shooting splits of 32.9 percent shooting from the field, 14.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 73.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line in 24 games in a little over nine minutes of playing time.

Last season, Carrington emerged as more of a fixture in the Sun rotation. She suited up in 36 games and her playing time increased to 17.5 minutes per game. She averaged 6.8 points and 3.1 rebounds with shooting splits of 41.4 percent shooting from the field, 30.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 75 percent shooting from the free-throw line.