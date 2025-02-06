After nearly a decade of getting close to the WNBA mountaintop, the Connecticut Sun are finally waving the white flag. This offseason, after yet another heartbreaking exit in the semifinals, the Sun have launched themselves into a full-blown rebuild, shipping off almost all of their veteran stars.

Now, guard Marina Mabrey wants to be the latest Connecticut star to find a new home. On. Wednesday, Mabrey requested a trade from the team that she joined during the 2024 season, according to ESPN's Alexa Philippou.

Mabrey was likely the best remaining player on the Sun roster after Connecticut traded away Alyssa Thomas and Dijonai Carrington and lost DeWanna Bonner in free agency. Head coach Stephanie White also left to take the same position with the Indiana Fever. The Sun were able to net a return spearheaded by Natasha Cloud when they traded Thomas to the Phoenix Mercury, but that wasn't enough to get Mabrey to want to stick around.

If she gets her wish, Mabrey's time with the Sun will come to an end after just a partial season there. She was traded to Connecticut from the Chicago Sky last July as the final all-in move to help the Sun compete for a championship. Despite her excellent play at times in the semifinal series between the Sun and the Minnesota Lynx, Connecticut fell short in the decisive Game 5.

Mabrey will certainly have plenty of suitors as a guard who can score with the best of them and create her own shot off the dribble. She has finished five consecutive seasons with a double digit scoring average and finished last season with 14.4 points, more than four rebounds and four assists per game. She scored 27 points in Game 1 of the first round of the playoffs last year and 20 points in Game 1 of the semifinals to lead the Sun to a pair of critical victories.

The Sun have reached at least the semifinal stage of the playoffs in each of the past six seasons, but they still have not been able to bring home a championship. Connecticut reached the WNBA Finals twice, but was defeated in both 2019 and 2022. The Sun were beaten in the semifinals in 2020, 2021, 2023 and 2024, and now they are headed into a full reset.