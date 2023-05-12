David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The WNBA is one of the toughest professional sports leagues to make. With only 12 teams and 144 roster spots, it’s increasingly difficult for many of the top college players to chase their professional dreams. Some teams don’t even carry the 12 player maximum on the roster due to salary cap restraints and so the true number of rosters spots is less than 144. With each season comes some surprising and shocking roster cuts. The Connecticut Sun made one of those cuts this week when they waived Alexis Morris. Morris is fresh off an NCAA championship with LSU.

ROSTER UPDATE: Connecticut Sun Waives Diamond Battles, Alexis Morris and Ashten Prechtel. pic.twitter.com/zEnfyOoKeG — Connecticut Sun PR (@CTSunPR) May 10, 2023

Welp I just got waived. Thank you Sun nation 😘😘😘 — Steelo (@AlexisMorrisWBB) May 10, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Sun made the decision to cut Alexis Morris following their preseason game on Wednesday against the New York Liberty. Morris had been drafted No. 22 overall in the second round of the WNBA draft. She finished her college career at LSU after a lot of movement early on. She began her college career at Baylor for then head coach Kim Mulkey. Morris transferred to Rutgers after her freshman season and then transferred to Texas A&M after her sophomore season.

Morris played her final two college years at LSU once again under Mulkey. During her final year in college, Morris averaged 15.4 points per game, 2.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals with shooting splits of 43.3 percent shooting from the field, 32.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 78.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Morris helped lead LSU to the national championship.

With roster spots in short supply, it’s tough to see Morris being picked up by another team with the WNBA preseason set to end next week and the season tip-off day scheduled for May 19.