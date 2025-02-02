Six-time WNBA All-Star DeWanna Bonner is signing a one-year deal with the Indiana Fever, sources told ESPN’s Alexa Philippou on Sunday. The veteran forward spent the past five seasons with the Connecticut Sun, helping lead them to the WNBA Finals in 2022 and a semifinal appearance in each of her seasons with the team.

Bonner, 36, averaged 15 points, six rebounds and two assists per game in 2024 while earning her third All-Star selection in four years. She enters the 2025 season just seven points away from passing Tamika Catchings for third place on the WNBA’s all-time scoring list. Bonner is a two-time WNBA champion, having won titles with the Phoenix Mercury in 2009 and 2014, and was named Sixth Woman of the Year three times early in her career.

Her addition continues Indiana’s push to build a roster around Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston capable of making a deep postseason run. The Fever finished 20-20 last season and reached the playoffs for the first time since 2016 but were swept by Bonner’s Sun in the first round. Indiana entered that series with just 19 total games of playoff experience on its roster, none from its starting five. This offseason, the front office prioritized bringing in proven postseason players.

Fever make major signing moves

In addition to Bonner, Indiana re-signed star guard Kelsey Mitchell and signed veteran forward Natasha Howard star guard Kelsey Mitchell. The team also traded for sharpshooter Sophie Cunningham from the Mercury, adding more perimeter shooting to complement Clark’s passing ability. Bonner has familiarity with Fever general manager Amber Cox, who helped recruit her to Connecticut, and new head coach Stephanie White, who coached the Sun the past two seasons.

Bonner’s departure marks the latest in a full-scale roster overhaul for Connecticut, which has now lost all five starters from last season. Her fiancée, Alyssa Thomas, was cored and traded to Phoenix, while Brionna Jones signed with the Atlanta Dream and both DiJonai Carrington and Ty Harris were traded to the Dallas Wings. The Sun, one of the WNBA’s most consistent teams in recent years, are now facing a major rebuild.

Indiana, meanwhile, has positioned itself as a legitimate playoff contender with its revamped roster. The Fever’s offseason moves suggest they are serious about making a deeper run in 2025.