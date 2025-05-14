With trade speculation surrounding Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, there's no doubt that the two-time Most Valuable Player (MVP) will be the biggest conversation of the summer. While it's been reported that the Bucks star is exploring his future, one shouldn't fully believe he will ask out of the team just yet.

After another disappointing early playoff exit for Milwaukee, with just recently lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round, the talk around Antetokounmpo is the loudest he's ever been. On the other hand, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel would report about Antetokounmpo's “commitment” to the franchise and that he “loves” the city he's played in since being drafted with the 15th overall pick in 2013.

“Antetokounmpo has never wavered in his commitment to the Bucks,” Owczarski said. “But unlike the summers of 2020 or 2023 when he extended his contracts and the team was coming off dominant, top-seed regular-season campaigns, this summer has a few more clouds in the sky as he examines his professional horizon.”

“To be clear, league sources have told the Journal Sentinel throughout the season and again after the first-round playoff loss that Antetokounmpo loves Milwaukee, has never had any intent on playing elsewhere, and has never claimed otherwise, Owczarski continued. “And while the Bucks have remained a playoff team, they have slipped from a position of true contention — so the possibility of playing outside of Milwaukee to find a better chance at that second title may come into play for the 30-year-old former league MVP.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo “exploring” future with Bucks

Despite this latest news, there have been many theories of various trade packages for the Bucks star in Antetokounmpo, especially ever since Shams Charania of ESPN reported that he's “open-minded about exploring” his future with the team. There is no denying that a possible move for the superstar would significantly shift the NBA.

“The two-time NBA MVP has not made any firm decisions on his Bucks future after the franchise's third consecutive postseason exit in the first round,” Charania said. “But, for the first time in his career, Antetokounmpo is open-minded about exploring whether his best long-term fit is remaining in Milwaukee or playing elsewhere, league sources told ESPN.”

While the speculation around Antetokounmpo and his future with Milwaukee will not stop, it is still important to remember that he hasn't officially requested a trade. Even with Charania's report, he also isn't seen as a player who is in a “one-foot-out-the-door situation,” according to Sam Amick of The Athletic.

“For the sake of fairness to Giannis, let’s reiterate one key detail here: He hasn’t asked out yet,” The Athletic's Sam Amick said. “League sources say he has been in fact-finding mode, discussing his situation with trusted confidantes while making it clear that he’s reading the room here. This is not a one-foot-out-the-door situation. Not yet, anyway.”

At any rate, Antetokounmpo is coming off a season where he averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game while shooting 60.1 percent from the field.