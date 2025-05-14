May 14, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET

NBA 2K25 Season 7 Details have arrived, with the latest season headlined by New York Knicks' Point Guard Jalen Brunson. NBA 2K25 Season 7 features new content for MyCAREER and MyTEAM players. Furthermore, players can expect up to 80 new free rewards, split across both modes, which players can unlock when Season 6 arrives. Nevertheless, here's everything we know so far about the upcoming season.

New York Knicks' PG Jalen Brunson Headlines NBA 2K25 Season 7

Leave it all on the floor in Season 7 😤 Full Courtside Report: https://t.co/iL6S04Zkl9 Come up clutch all Season long and earn these rewards + more! 🚘 LVL 14 Dune Buggy (New Gen)

🪽 LVL 20 Chuck the Condor Mascot

✂️ LVL 23 Multicolored Hairstyle⁰

🔥 LVL 39 Underground… pic.twitter.com/USg7xygb2D — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) May 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

NBA 2K25 Season 7 is headlined by New York Knicks' PG Jalen Brunson. The NBA 2025 Clutch Player of the Year has truly entered his prime with the Knicks. Currently, he and his team are just one win away from entering the Conference Finals and face the Indiana Pacers. And New York couldn't have done it without the back-to-back All-Star.

A two-time NCAA Champion, Bruson was drafted 33rd Overall in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft. He started his career with the Dallas Mavericks, earning more playing time and improving during his play over the years. Brunson took his talents to New York alongside his father, who took an assistant coaching position with the team.

Since playing for the Knicks, Bruson has helped the team make the playoffs for the last three seasons in a row. The Knicks only made the postseason twice in the 10 years before he arrived. Overall he's more than deserving to be the cover athlete for NBA 2K25 Season 7.

But what can players expect to see in NBA 2K25 Season 7 in terms of content?

NBA 2K25 Season 7 All Confirmed Rewards In MyTEAM, MyCAREER, and The W Online

Overall, the currently confirmed rewards for 2K25 Season 7 include:

MyCAREER Level 14 – Dune Buggy (New Gen) Level 20 – ‘Chuck the Condor’ – Los Angeles Clippers Mascot Level 21 – Boosted REC Headband Tie (15% REP Bonus) – New Gen Level 23 – Multicolored Hairstyle Level 30 – Tier 1 “Max + 1” Badge Perk (New Gen) Level 32 – ‘Time' Teammote Level 36 – Wilson X NBA City Basketball Level 38 – Sun Hat Level 39 – Underground Outfit Level 40 – +1 Cap Breaker (New Gen)

MyTEAM Level 1 – Pink Diamond Donovan Mitchell Level 18 – Dark Matter Jalen Brunson + Diamond Josh Hart Level 20 – Dark Matter Amar'e Stoudemire Level 30 – 100 OVR Willis Reed Level 31 – Deluxe Pack Door Game Level 37 – 99+ Overall Premium Option Pack Level 38 – Legend Badge Level 40 – Invincible Paul George

The W Online Weekly Rewards Gemini Top + Necklace Historic Team Breakthrough sleeves Rainbow themed sleeves W Race Helmet Cancer Top + Necklace

The W Online Season Rewards Atlanta Dream Ball Atlanta Dream Jersey Card Clothing Bundles Breakthrough Sleeve Badge Perks Candace Parker Game Changer Jersey Los Angeles Sparks Say Her Name Jersey



Furthermore, expect new content for The W Online, as well as the Season 7 Pro Pass, which offers more rewards for players who purchase it. Overall, the automatic rewards this time around include a Animated Lava Lamp Head, 100 OVR Zin Williamson, a Season 7 Pro Pass Pack, and a Boxing Robe.

Additionally, expect new Weekly Challenges and Season Rewards in The W Online. Overall, some of the rewards include new cosmetics and more. Furthermore, check back with us this Friday (May 16th) for the full list of rewards.

Overall, that includes everything we know about NBA 2K25 Season 7. Generally, players can continue to expect more content for MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and The W. Also, feel free to review the latest patch notes for Season 7 before its release this Friday. Overall, we look forward to Season 6 as we move closer to the NBA Playoffs.

Lastly, for more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info. Additionally.