The Connecticut Sun signed veteran guard and WNBA champion Diamond DeShields to a one-year deal, the team announced Monday. The move is part of the Sun’s ongoing roster rebuild after losing all five of their starters from last season.

“We are thrilled to welcome Diamond to the Connecticut Sun,” Sun general manager Morgan Tuck said in a press release from the team. “Her wealth of experience and resilience through her career speaks to her exceptional character, dedication and passion for the game. As a veteran in our league with championship experience, she brings a level of leadership, versatility, and competitiveness that will be invaluable both on and off the court. We believe this is a great fit for Diamond as she continues to elevate her career and for our team as we work towards our shared goals.”

DeShields, a former No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft, spent the 2024 season with the Chicago Sky. Over six seasons in the league, she has averaged 11.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Her career includes stops with the Phoenix Mercury and Chicago, where she helped the Sky win their first WNBA title in 2021. She was an All-Star and an All-WNBA Second Team selection in 2019.

The signing of DeShields follows the Sun’s addition of former UConn standout and future Hall of Famer Tina Charles, as Connecticut scrambles to replace a core that had been among the WNBA’s most consistent contenders.

This offseason, the Sun have undergone a complete transformation, headlined by the departure of Alyssa Thomas, who was sent to Phoenix in a sign-and-trade. The team also lost DiJonai Carrington in a trade to Dallas, while All-Stars DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones signed with Indiana and Atlanta, respectively.

DeShields brings championship experience to a team that now lacks veteran continuity. The Georgia native played college basketball at North Carolina and Tennessee before beginning a professional career that has included international stops in Turkey and Italy. She will likely take on a key role as Connecticut pieces together its new-look roster.

The Sun will open their 2025 season at home against the Washington Mystics on May 18.