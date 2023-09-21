The Connecticut Sun advanced to a fifth straight WNBA semifinal on Wednesday night following a 15-point triumph over the Minnesota Lynx. Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner each had double-doubles in the deciding Game 3 matchup in the first round of the WNBA playoffs. They combined for 53 of the Sun's 90 points.

The win sets up a date with the New York Liberty in the semifinals. The Liberty are stacked with talent, including former Sun star Jonquel Jones, who won an MVP with Connecticut in 2021 before requesting a trade away from the franchise last offseason.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Sun coach Stephanie White knows it will be tough to bring down New York.

“The biggest thing for us is we have to give them different looks, try to keep them off-balance,” White said, via Michael Voepel. “We have to decide what are we willing to give up, and what we have to take away. We've got to rebound the basketball.

“It's no secret our size is an issue. So our discipline has to be great, and our attention to detail. Offensively, we have to make them work and find ways against their length, speed and athleticism to get good looks.”

The two teams played each other five times this season, with the Liberty getting the best of the Sun in four of those games. The Sun won the first matchup of the season back in May, the lowest-scoring affair between both teams this season.

The Liberty won the next four by a combined 60 points, including a 31-point blowout in the final meeting against the Sun on the first day of September.

Game 1 of the best-of-5 series is Sunday at the Barclays Center.