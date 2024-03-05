The Detroit Pistons have been in the news for all the wrong reasons this year. Not only have they won just nine games to this point in the season, but they made headlines a few weeks ago when big man Isaiah Stewart punched Phoenix Suns center Drew Eubanks in the face prior to a game in Arizona. In an altercation before their game on February 14, there was no love between Stewart and Eubanks.
While video was not released of this incident, Stewart allegedly struck Eubanks across the face. Phoenix police then arrested Stewart for assaulting Drew Eubanks, only to issue him a citation. More recently, all charges against the Pistons big man were dropped following his 3-game suspension from the NBA.
Now, more details have been revealed as to what actually occurred, including what happened to Eubanks after he was sucker punched by Stewart.
Drew Eubanks' injuries revealed
After being struck by Stewart, Eubanks was left with bloody gums and loose teeth, according to TMZ. Eubanks also made the formal complaint to the Phoenix Police Department five hours after the incident in the back tunnels of Footprint Center occurred.
Allegedly, Stewart confronted Eubanks while entering the arena due to prior interactions these two have had in the past. Eubanks told police that as the Pistons big man got off the bus, he immediately began stirring things up verbally. The Suns center claims he was trying to walk away to defuse the situation, but Stewart continued to step up to him until he struck him across the face.
After this game against the Pistons, one that Stewart did not play in for obvious reasons, Eubanks told reporters that while he did get hit pretty hard by Stewart, the blow was a “soft punch.”
Stewart has since served his 3-game suspension handed down by the league office for his altercation with Eubanks. The Suns big man did not receive any penalties, as he did not make physical contact with Stewart.
“First and foremost, I apologize to my teammates. Just the organization,” Stewart said upon returning from his suspension. “I always want to represent the organization in great fashion, so I apologized to my teammates and coaches just because we've been through a lot this season. I don't mean to bring nothing upon them, but I also appreciate them having my back.”
For Eubanks, he did not miss any time following this altercation with Stewart. In fact, he has played in seven games since the incident occurred, including the Suns' game against the Pistons on Valentine's Day. He has averaged 4.1 points and 3.9 rebounds in roughly 14.3 minutes per game during this span.