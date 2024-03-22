Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic is having his healthiest season since he suffered a broken leg following the 2018-19 season. Nurkic is averaging 11.4 points and 11.0 rebounds.
“That thing is so overrated,” Nurkic said of his leg break.
Nurkic was traded to the Suns in September from the Portland Trail Blazers. He has exceeded expectations for fans, who have seen him set several Suns rebounding records. Nurkic is currently fasting and observing Ramadan.
Nurkic was able to speak with ClutchPoints about the Suns' final stretch of the season.
Author's note: This interview has been edited lightly for clarity. Nurkic also asked ClutchPoints to not speak about his recovery from his leg injury.
Trevor Booth: What's going on with you and Bradley (Beal) getting hit in the face?
Nurkic: I don't know man. I have no explanation. I wish I had one.
Booth: I know health has been a story for you guys. I feel like this is the healthiest year you've had since the leg injury.
Nurkic: That thing is so overrated. Just the way league works and the right people who don't know basketball, it's hard to talk about that. I've been pretty much available for my whole career, freak injuries, you can't control. I feel comfortable being out there with my teammates. I can't really say.
Booth: Definitely. What do you think is going to be key for you guys in this stretch?
Nurkic: Just stay healthy, man. We got a great group. Honestly, we have a goal in our mind for the last, whatever, 13 games? Everything falls apart if we don't stay healthy.
For us, main goal: Stay out of the play-in. But all I care for us as a group is to be healthy and we'll be just fine, regardless of what happens.
Booth: For sure. Do you feel like you guys are there with health?
Nurkic: At the end of the day, I understand that when the playoff comes, it's a different ballgame. We have three of those (players with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal). I feel really confident to see who's going to beat us 4-0 in any case scenario. I don't really care what happens. I do want to finish out of the play-in, because I've been there, been a part of the play-in, know what it takes and how much it takes you from rest and everything. But like I said, for our team, personally, just stay healthy.
Booth: So wherever you guys are seeded, you're a threat?
Nurkic: I think so. But also, I know that we as a group and coaching of the team want us to be out of the play-in. So sixth spot and above.