The Phoenix Suns were able to compete against the Boston Celtics without their best player, Devin Booker. The two teams will have a rematch on Thursday at TD Garden, where the 27-year-old franchise player previously had a 70-point game.
Booker is averaging the sixth-most points (27.5) in the league. He has also improved playmaking, averaging the 11th-most assists in the NBA (6.8). The former Kentucky Wildcat returned from a four-game absence Monday against the Cleveland Cavaliers and posted 27 points, seven assists, and six rebounds on 11-of-22 shooting.
The Suns, who are 38-27, must win. Phoenix is looking to keep pace in the West and secure a top-5 seed.
Here are three things the Suns will need to beat Boston, which is one of the best NBA teams in recent memory. The Celtics are 51-14 and have an 11.1 NET rating, the best since the 2008 Celtics, and tied for sixth all-time, according to Statmuse.
Kevin Durant is key for the Suns
Kevin Durant has looked like the best player in the world in March. The 35-year-old is playing elite defense while averaging 33.7 points on 54 percent shooting, 44.7 percent from three, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.8 assists. Durant is averaging a combined 1.7 steals and blocks.
Although he is averaging 4.3 turnovers per game, KD's statistics have been much-needed for the Suns, who this month played four games — including the loss to the Celtics — without superstar guard Devin Booker.
Durant at age 35 has the most 35-point games (13) in a season at his age, something The Athletic's Shams Charania had high praise for.
“Now he's in his age-35 season, and he's got the most 30-point games of someone at 35 years of age…” Charania said. “What he's doing is remarkable.”
Without Durant, the Suns would be in a much worse spot. Booker has missed 14 games and Beal has missed extensive time with back, ankle and hamstring injuries. Phoenix's “Big 3” has been on the floor together for 24 games out of 65.
He is making a case to win his second MVP award and receive an all-defensive honor, which he is yet to be awarded in his 16-year illustrious career.
This time the Celtics get Devin Booker
Devin Booker did not play in the loss Saturday. If he did, many feel the Suns would have been able to take advantage of the Celtics playing one-on-one with Durant.
Book is one of two players to rank in the top six in points (27.5) and top 11 in assists per game (6.8). In his return in the team's 117-111 win over the Cavs Monday, Booker had 27 points, seven assists and six rebounds.
Booker is one of the best scorers in the NBA and has excelled as a passer. Beal seems to be the team's defacto point guard, since he is averaging 18.3 drives in the last four games and is the best of the Big 3 at putting his athleticism on display at the rim. However, the nine-year Suns franchise player is capable of handling point-guard duties late, which occurred in the Cavs win.
Execution, consistent role players
The Suns had a terrific performance from Kevin Durant on Saturday with 45 points, which is the most he has scored in a game with the Suns. However, key players Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neale, and Eric Gordon combined for a 4-of-20 (20%) shooting slump, including just two combined makes from 3-point range out of 19 (10.5%).
Gordon had a chance to cut the Suns' lead to three but missed an open corner three with 2:13 left. The Celtics' Al Horford made a three after the miss to effectively seal the game.
Phoenix plays Boston at 4:30 p.m. MT. The game is televised nationally on TNT.