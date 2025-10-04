Although it may only be the preseason, Phoenix Suns rookie Khaman Maluach impressed many before the game began on Friday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

For instance, Maluach impressed the Suns with the amount of muscle he put on. It was quite impressive, considering he was drafted nearly three months prior.

That commitment could be a microcosm of what Phoenix is hoping to represent in the 2025-26 season. Either way, he posted four points and six rebounds in 10 minutes of play.

He had an emphatic alley-oop that gave fans a glimpse of Maluach's potential. Following the game, he explained what emotions came with his first taste of NBA preseason action.

“It was fun. It was really fun because everybody was there and it was like the first look at the team and the first time we all got together,” Maluach said via Duane Rankin of AZCentral. “Oh man, I felt like I did what I was supposed to do. It's a lot to work on. It's my first game, and it just felt great being out there.”

Khaman Maluach had massive praise from others on the Suns

For what he has accomplished already, Maluach has an impressive basketball resume, despite not playing professionally for a lengthy time.

He was a major help in South Sudan's qualification for the 2024 Olympic Games and gave USA Basketball a run for their money. Once he stepped foot onto the Duke campus, all eyes were on him.

Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel were the talk of the program, but Maluach made a lasting impression. His infectious energy, which helped him earn the nickname “man-man,” along with his basketball acumen, radiated onto everyone.

The same feeling has been applied to his Suns teammates, and specifically head coach Jordan Ott. Before Friday's game, he gave a lengthy response about how to navigate the learning curve with the rookie.

“Man-Man, he's 19 years old. We start with that. We start with the person he is, the high character person he is, and we know we need to show some grace. He's only played one year of college basketball. He has a lot of skill to go along with his size,” Ott said via Rankin.

“We also have great center depth. I think we're going to try to figure out some things, especially with (Mark Williams) out early, to see where Man-Man does fit into all of this. It's going to be a steep learning curve knowing he's only 19.”

Phoenix will travel to China and take on the Brooklyn Nets in another preseason game. His minutes might be reduced, but Maluach can be expected to make steady improvements before the regular season begins.