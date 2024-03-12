The Phoenix Suns' Big 3 showed out in their 117-111 win over the Cavs Monday night. The Suns' Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal shined by combining for 88 points, 19 rebounds and 17 assists in the game where Cleveland was without Donovan Mitchell.
Durant hit three straight threes to close the win. Booker, who missed the last four games with an ankle sprain, had 27 points and seven assists. The Suns had to overcome a 21-point first quarter from Darius Garland, who finished with 30.
Here’s a good example of what the Suns envisioned with their Big 3 pic.twitter.com/Z9yAkQBBHJ
— BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) March 12, 2024
Suns coach Frank Vogel, who is known for his defensive scheming, had his take on his three superstars playing together.
“They got a great ability to pierce single coverage or drop coverage in pick-and-roll,” Vogel said, via AZCentral's Duane Rankin, “and when they start bringing two to the basketball, they're all willing passers. As long as we take care of it and put the other team in rotations with those guys out there, we got a chance to be elite. So happy to have them all back.”
Beal, who has played point guard for the Suns, had 12 drives to the basket, creating another dimension toward Phoenix's offense with Booker, Durant as mid-range scorers. Beal said the Suns have looked good with him, Durant and Booker on the floor.
“Such a sample size, but it's good when we get out there,” said Beal.
Booker is one of two players in the NBA to rank in the top-6 in points per game and top-12 in assists per contest. Vogel said he felt his shooting guard was “really good” with 27 points, seven assists and six rebounds.
“He's been working, trying to get back and trying to stay in shape and not de-condition while he's out, which is difficult with an ankle,” Vogel said.
Added Booker: “I hate not being out there with them. I could only do so much for the bench, trying to lead and and talk from there. I like being out there.”
Updated West Standings ‼️
– Nuggets win, .5 GB of OKC for 1st
– Suns, Mavs and Warriors win, stand 6th, 8th and 10th
For more, download the NBA App
📲 https://t.co/oRfhdB8ZfO pic.twitter.com/tLaihPc5mr
— NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2024
The Suns are 38-27, good for sixth in the West. They return on the road to play the Boston Celtics Thursday.