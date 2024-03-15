Devin Booker offered his view as to why the Phoenix Suns allowed 25 3-pointers to the NBA's best team, the Boston Celtics, in their 127-112 loss at TD Garden Thursday night.
Via AZCentral.com:
“They just let it fly,” said Booker, who missed five of six shots to start the game and finished making 9-of-20 shots (1-of-6 for three) for 23 points. “It's one of those teams that, they're going to go to that every night…it's different than most nights. We knew that coming in, we just have to adjust to it.”
Booker and the Suns played each of their games against the Celtics in the 2023-24 season in the last week. The Suns' 27-year-old franchise player did not play last Saturday in the team's 117-107 loss, but felt he sees a way Phoenix can guard Boston.
“In transition, don't always run to the paint,” Booker said. “…You just have to adjust to it.
“You have to box out.”
The Suns fell to 38-28, which is one-half game behind the Sacramento Kings for the No. 7 spot and 1 1/2 games behind the Pelicans for the No. 5 seed. Phoenix, however, is just one-half of a game ahead of the No. 8 seed Dallas Mavericks, so every game counts.
Phoenix concludes its three-game road swing Friday against the Charlotte Hornets, who have a 17-49 mark this season.
Booker addressed the Suns playoff standings.
“Really big,” Booker said. “Every game at this point. We know the standing situation, got to win every game we can.”
The four-time All-Star has been the Suns' best player. He is averaging the sixth-most points (27.4) in the NBA while assisting at the 12th-best mark (6.8) per game.
Booker in the 2023 playoffs with Kevin Durant became the first player to score 300 points through nine games of a playoff run, and did so on 70% true shooting, an NBA record.