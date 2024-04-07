Grayson Allen is one of the key players for the Phoenix Suns. While shooting next to Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, Allen is leading the NBA in 3-point percentage (47.0) while averaging a career-high 13.6 points.
Allen, who missed the Suns' win over the Cavs, returned Friday in the team's best win of the season considering it held the first-seed in the West, the Minnesota Timberwolves, to 87 points. The Duke alum finished with a team-best 23 points including four threes and a 7-of-8 total from the free-throw line.
What did Allen, who is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, say was the key to his game?
“We did great. A lot of deflections, steals. A lot of making guys pick the ball up earlier than they wanted too and getting it back out to shooters. It helps when you got a team like that drives the ball really well. This was one of our best communication games of the season, everyone talking on the backside, loading up, talking about who has the low man, who has the first pass out to the three-point shooter. It was great, all-around defensively.”
Allen's presence in the Suns' starting five with their “Big 3” of Beal, Booker and Durant and starter Jusuf Nurkic, who Allen praised for his rim protection, cannot be understated. Allen helps the Suns rank better in points per 100 possessions, effective field-goal percentage and turnover percentage — a key feat since they have struggled without a true point guard — when he is in the lineup.
According to Bball Index, the Suns have a better points per 100 possession number than the starting lineup for the OKC Thunder, Sacramento Kings, Boston Celtics and LA Clippers, all of which are considered championship-level offensive groups, with Allen in the starting five. Phoenix's effective-field goal percentage of 86 stands out above each of the groups.
Allen and backup forward Royce O'Neale will compete for the position once the playoffs come, according to coach Frank Vogel. The Suns' coach says it's possible there could be changes to the lineup when the postseason begins, though it is likely Allen will be starting the rest of the regular season.