Devin Booker's leadership for the Phoenix Suns is something coach Frank Vogel is vocal about.
Booker, who is in his ninth season with the Suns, is the team's franchise player. He is also apparently their loudest in film session.
“As good as anyone as I've been around,” said Vogel, who has coached superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis in his career, along with former Pacers star Paul George.
“Obviously, he's got the reputation of being an assassin scorer, but his defensive IQ is one of his greatest strengths.”
The Suns' starting shooting guard is known for his offense. The four-time All-Star at age 27 is averaging 27.3 points and 7.0 assists. He has been arguably the team's best players in its 3 1/2 year stretch with the best record since the 2020 NBA bubble.
What did Booker have to say about his coach's praise?
Suns remaining schedule (5 games):
— Pelicans
— Clippers
— Clippers
— Kings
— Timberwolves
How many games are they winning and what seed will they finish with? pic.twitter.com/VXOgvkyw1E
— Booker Muse (@DevinBookerMuse) April 6, 2024
“I just feel film sessions and practices should all be collaborative,” Booker said. “The coaches have a perspective. At the same time, we're the players and we are out there on the court.
“I've been on teams in the past or growing up where coaches might have a game plan, and then coach leaves out the room and everyone starts giving their input. So you might as well just leave it all out there.”
The Suns' first-year coach and Booker's former head coach, Monty Williams, have each called Booker an “assassin.” In 2023, he led playoff scorers at 33.7 points with Kevin Durant on his team.
But Booker's voice is needed for the Suns to win their first-ever championship. Bradley Beal, a former 30 point-per-game scorer, has taken a backseat on offense to take over the Suns' point-guard role, showing his leadership in his first season with the team.
“Book has probably been the most vocal on the court defensively for most of the year,” Grayson Allen said, “but it's turning into everybody talking.”
Beal said the following about sacrificing at the point-guard spot, which Booker manned until he suffered a right ankle sprain March 3.
“I embrace it, man, because it's bringing us a winning culture, getting a paint presence every time down the floor, getting us organized,” Beal said. “Make sure we have a good flow, continuity within the game.
“Obviously, I have a ‘score-first' mentality, and it's probably some shots I pass up, just trying to be cognizant of being in that role. But I think I definitely have to be a little more aggressive, too, while I'm playing point just to keep teams honest. I think I'm driving a lot, and they know I'm like looking to pass and not looking to lay it up, so they're kind of staying home on a lot of drives.”
Booker in the month of January had assumed a role likely to be seen the rest of the regular season, averaging 30 points en route to Western Conference Player of the Month honors. The 6-foot-4 guard recently had a 52-point game against the New Orleans Pelicans, who trail the Suns by one game for the No. 6 seed in the conference. The teams play again Sunday at Footprint Center.
“Just for them to be more aggressive, more physical from the start,” Booker said.
The game starts at 3 p.m. PT. It will be televised by Arizona Sports.