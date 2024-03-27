The Phoenix Suns had two starters suffer injuries in their shocking 104-102 loss to the 15th seed in the Western Conference, the San Antonio Spurs, without Victor Wembanyama on Monday. Phoenix center Jusuf Nurkic went down with an ankle injury in the third quarter, and Bradley Beal suffered a right finger sprain.
Both of the Suns players did not practice on Tuesday, according to AZCentral.com's Duane Rankin.
The Suns need them healthy for their final 10 games of the regular season, starting Wednesday night against the defending NBA-champion Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena.
Bradley Beal injury status vs. Nuggets
Beal exited the game against the Spurs with 2:51 left. He suffered a right finger sprain and did not practice Tuesday, according to Rankin.
Beal is someone the Suns have seen blossom into their point-guard role. The former Washington Wizard is averaging 6.5 assists and has had at least six assists for the Suns in their last seven games.
Unfortunately for Beal, he has not been healthy this season, missing 29 games. He is listed as questionable.
Jusuf Nurkic injury status vs. Nuggets
Nurkic is someone who is adept at defending Nuggets center and his former teammate, Nikola Jokic.
He is also the Suns' starting center, the thinnest position on their roster. Nurkic is listed as questionable after he did not practice Tuesday, via Rankin.
Can Suns take down Nuggets on the road?
The Suns suffered what to many was their worst loss of the season Monday. Phoenix blew out the Spurs Saturday by 25 points and then surrendered a 6-0 run to end the third quarter that put San Antonio in front. The Suns, who are now eighth in the West, led by as many as nine in the third.
“We know what needs to be done,” said Suns superstar forward Kevin Durant. “Conversation is cool, communication is cool, letting everybody know what we need to do out there, but you still got to put our bodies in action to do it. It's a difference between going to do something and just talking about it.”
The Suns have an incredibly difficult stretch to close the season, facing teams that could all factor into the playoff hunt.
“I think everybody is feeling the pressure of end season,” said star guard Devin Booker.
Phoenix Suns remaining 2023-24 NBA schedule
The Suns have the NBA's most difficult remaining schedule for their last 10 games, according to Tankathon, facing opponents with an average with percentage of .645. Phoenix plays the top-2 seeds in the West in back-to-back games, playing the OKC Thunder on Friday after the Nuggets.
Then, the Suns play on the road against former coach Willie Green and the New Orleans Pelicans, who are the No. 4 seed in the West.
Phoenix will return to the hardwood beginning Wednesday against the Nuggets at 7 p.m. The game will be televised by ESPN.