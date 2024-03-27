Kevin Durant did not have a field-goal attempt in the first quarter of the Phoenix Suns’ “unacceptable” loss to the San Antonio Spurs Monday night. Durant had a third-quarter outburst with 15 points on 6-of-6 shooting but was not the primary initiator for the Suns in the fourth.
3 things.
1. Royce O'Neale helped off Jeremy Sochan. Was 0-for-6 from 3 before winner with 29.2 seconds. Sochan 30.9% 3PT shooter.
2. Kevin Durant 4-of-5 from 3 before missing last one. Clean look.
3. Down two. Devin Booker pass to Durant when he had look at two. #Suns #Spurs https://t.co/x8M8pte3Qg pic.twitter.com/J1GVFXS75p
Just like Durant’s lack of scoring, the loss was not good.
Durant, who is leading the Suns in points per game (27.6), has told Phoenix fans he wants to prove to the team he can be credited as a champion for the city. He is also the healthiest of the Suns’ Big 3 this season since Bradley Beal – who suffered a right wrist injury – and Devin Booker have missed 43 combined games. Durant has missed just seven.
He spoke to Arizona Republic’s Duane Rankin about the Suns’ loss.
“We knew they were going to play harder,” said Durant about the Spurs, who did not have star player Victor Wembanyama because of his left ankle sprain. “We knew they were going to play with more focus.”
Durant took six shots in the fourth, but guard Devin Booker – who finished with a game-high 36 points – did not pass him the ball much. Durant is the Suns’ leading scorer to this point.
“The game is about momentum,” said Durant.
“Just respecting our opponent, no matter what their record is. Especially, playing them back-to-back games, they’re going to make adjustments and play harder and try to win. Got to give them credit for coming out there and beating us.”
Added Booker: “I'm not into disrespecting opponents. These guys are NBA guys. They have some talented young players.”
Beal conceded the Suns, who beat San Antonio 131-105 on Saturday, took the Spurs lightly. The Suns’ point guard, who has an assist-to-turnover average of 2.4 in March, said the team “laid an egg.”
“We came in here and laid an egg,” said Beal. We thought it was going to be easy with no Wemby. Just got our ass kicked. They came out aggressive, just like (Suns coach) [Frank Vogel] told us they would, and we didn't respond. Well, we did, but we didn't withstand their punches.”
Durant concurred.
“Unacceptable,” he said. “Shouldn't lose that game, especially after how we beat them last game.”
The Suns return to the court on Wednesday, facing Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets on ESPN.