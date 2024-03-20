The Phoenix Suns are currently tussling with both the Sacramento Kings and the Dallas Mavericks for the sixth and final outright playoff spot in the Western Conference; as of late, the Suns haven't exactly been at their best, alternating wins and losses, with their latest game being a defeat against a Milwaukee Bucks team without Giannis Antetokounmpo. All season long, the Suns have struggled in the fourth quarter — so perhaps it was timely when they signed the former King of the Fourth Quarter, Isaiah Thomas, to a 10-day contract.
Thomas, already 35 years old, hasn't played meaningful minutes in the NBA since washing out of the league during the 2019-20 season. Since then, Thomas has latched on to four different teams, most recently with the Charlotte Hornets back in 2022. But this has not discouraged Thomas in the slightest, as he has always had his sights set on an NBA comeback.
Isaiah Thomas' former teammate with the Washington Wizards and current teammate with the Suns, Bradley Beal, could not help but express admiration over how Thomas continues to prove his doubters wrong, holding his head up high despite all the adversity that has been thrown his way.
““Everybody called him too small, everybody said he couldn't make it. He’s checked every box and accomplished every goal that and wrote off every naysayer there is. I think that's what continues to push him and motivate him,” Beal told reporters, via Burn City Suns Talk on Twitter (X).
Isaiah Thomas is six seasons removed from his peak 2016-17 campaign, and he has endured plenty of injury problems since. Thus, Suns fans should temper their expectations of the veteran guard. But as Bradley Beal said, Thomas has made a career out of proving people wrong, and perhaps this latest opportunity gives him the platform to do so once again.
The Suns don't need a game-changer; they simply need someone to keep the offense afloat apart from their core four (Beal, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Grayson Allen). Thomas is still a walking bucket in the G-League, so he might be seen as a better option off the bench than Saben Lee and Nassir Little.