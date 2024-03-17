Guess who's making a return to the NBA. Isaiah Thomas is headed back to the big leagues, this time with the Phoenix Suns, as reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.
“IT is back: 11-year vet and two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas is planning to sign a 10-day contract with the Phoenix Suns, sources tell@TheAthletic @Stadium. Thomas averaged 33 points on 45 percent 3-point shooting for Salt Lake City in the NBA G League, scoring 30 in four games.”
Thomas last saw action in the NBA in the 2021-22 NBA season when he was inked by the Charlotte Hornets to a couple of 10-day contracts late in the campaign. In the 17 games in Hornets uniform, Thomas averaged 8.3 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists, while shooting just 43.3 percent from the field in 12.9 minutes per outing. He also suited up for the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks in the same season.
Before the reported transaction with the Suns, Thomas showed he's still got plenty left in the tank when he had a fantastic showing with the Salt Lake City Stars, averaging 32.0 points, 5.7 assists, and 1.3 steals in 37.3 minutes per contest.
Although he shot just 37.9 percent from the field with the Stars, he was a lethal weapon from deep, where he knocked down 40.9 percent of his attempts on 14.7 tries per game.
“Thomas totaled performances of 32, 30, 34 and 34 points in his four G League games for Salt Lake City, making 25 of 56 three-pointers, and now is set to provide shooting, playoff experience and veteran leadership to the Suns,” added Charania.
Of course, Thomas is not going to enjoy that many minutes and usage with the top-heavy Suns, but he's familiar with Phoenix's environment, having played 46 games for the Pacific division franchise back in the 2014-15 season.
Isiah Thomas' NBA return with the Suns sparks reactions
ISAIAH THOMAS IS ON AN NBA TEAM AGAIN pic.twitter.com/ejEeAvaCBf
— Bones🦴 (@Boness305) March 16, 2024
“The Isaiah Thomas comeback should be a Netflix Original 💯 Shoutout IT 🤝🏿,” said NBA great Kevin Garnett.
Isaiah Thomas in his prime was DIFFERENTpic.twitter.com/qZS6XcHT2V
— DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) March 16, 2024
From @balldontstop: “The real definition of #balldontstop and dedication to the game 👏🏽 You know how many people told Isaiah Thomas to give up all these years and still he preserved and locked in on his craft every single day. This G-League proved what we already know…IT has so much game left and is a pro. Hope to see him get a run in with these Suns.”
To the KD Stan’s that was crying for a PG, you got your wish!!😷 Isaiah Thomas pic.twitter.com/dZit8NyylP
— 𝐇𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 ✰ (@Hatedzs) March 17, 2024
“It’d be one hell of a story if Isaiah Thomas is able to help the Suns make a run,” shared Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer.
🚨BREAKING: Live video of Saben Lee being replaced by Isaiah Thomas. #Suns pic.twitter.com/gxWDDGDmOf
— Frank Vogel (@FrankVogelPHX) March 17, 2024