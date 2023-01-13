The Phoenix Suns have been one of the worst teams in the NBA as of late. After starting 19-12, their record has fallen all the way to 21-22 amid injuries to Chris Paul and Devin Booker. Fortunately, one of their key players, Cameron Johnson, should be able to return.

Phoenix was blessed with positive injury news regarding its 26-year-old forward. Johnson, who injured his knee early in the season, should be able to return within the next week, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report.

Haynes writes that Cameron Johnson “recently began participating fully in practices. He told B/R he expects to make his return shortly after the Suns conclude their four-game road trip. Their next home game is Jan. 19 against the Brooklyn Nets, which represents the earliest time Johnson could rejoin the team.”

Before undergoing a procedure on his torn meniscus, Johnson averaged 13.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 43.1 percent from deep in eight games this season. Phoenix is 6-1 in the games he played (not counting the one where he got injured early on). His ability to shoot and defend will be helpful but, truthfully, the Suns won’t get back on track until Booker returns.

The Suns can be one of the better teams in the NBA at full strength. Johnson is one of their better players but without their stars, they won’t be able to make a playoff run. Johnson coming back is still a step in the right direction to correcting the course.