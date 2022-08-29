Chris Paul’s passionate speech to his campers will make Suns fans smile

Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul is making sure the next generation of hoopers will have that passion for basketball as much as he and his peers have.

Speaking to his campers at the Elite Guard Camp, Paul shared a motivational speech to encourage the young kids to keep playing and to have that fire for basketball burning everyday. He used Jannero Pargo, one of the coaches in his camp, as an example. The former NBA guard is already 42 years old and hasn’t competed at the top level since 2017, but he was there guiding kids due ton his love for basketball.

Pargo had a lengthy NBA career despite going undrafted, and as Paul said it, his passion for the game was what kept him going–more than the money or material things he got from playing in the league.

“Ya’ll don’t realize some of the stuff ya’ll are doing, like ya’ll are innovating, when ya’ll was dunking and doing all that stuff. I’m learning moves from ya’ll,” Paul added in his inspiring message, per Sports Illustrated.

Here is CP3 speaking to the campers at his camp, so humble, well spoken, and motivating 👏 @cp3 pic.twitter.com/ZM0EKZQMi4 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 28, 2022

It is definitely awesome to hear it from Chris Paul himself, and if that doesn’t make his campers fall in love with the game even more, we don’t know what will.

The Suns guard is a true leader who has proven he can impact winning in any situation. While he is already 37 years old, it doesn’t look like he’ll be stopping any time soon as well. Clearly, that love and passion for the sport is driving him this late in his career, too.