The good news is piling up for the Phoenix Suns.

Although head coach Monty Williams didn’t provide an official update, Kevin Durant is widely expected to return to action after missing 10 games out due to a sprained ankle.

Even if KD happens to miss Wednesday’s game againsT the Minnesota Timberwolves, Williams can still call on Devin Booker after what looked to be an injury scare for the guard.

Booker appeared to be in pain as he grabbed his right hand after making contact during a drive in Phoenix’s 117-103 win over the Utah Jazz on Monday.

However, it’s nothing too serious according to Williams.

“I think he’s okay,” Williams told reporters on Tuesday. “We didn’t do a ton today but we did more than I thought we would and I didn’t see any residual effects from anything from last night.”

Adding on to that, Booker himself stated his hand was fine and that it was “just a hit, just like a little bruise, a hand contusion.”

All in all, it’s great news for Phoenix who will be looking to end their regular season on a high note with seven games remaining.

The 2021 NBA finalists are currently the No. 4 seed with a 40-35 record. While it appears climbing any higher seems unlikely given that they’re five games behind the third-placed Sacramento Kings, it’s imperative that Phoenix don’t slip up or risk having the Los Angeles Clippers pip them to fourth.

The Clippers are currently half a game behind with a 40-36 record and have won seven of their last 10 games.