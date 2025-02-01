From the Summer Olympics in Paris to the NBA hardwood, Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker and Stephen Curry have developed a special type of relationship. The competition is as real as it gets between the two. Heading into Friday's game, both players were trying to get their teams over the hump.

After the 130-105 win, Booker explained postgame about his conversation with Curry before the game.

“It’s all respect and love there. Nothing basketball-related, just checking in on the family,” Booker said. “We developed that relationship over a long summer so I have a lot of respect for that man.”

During the Summer Olympics, Curry turned into arguably the best basketball player in the world. With countless crazy shots and sparking a comeback against Serbia, he impressed many, including Booker. Once Team USA won a Gold Medal, Booker dropped an epic Olympics video.

He shared an exchange with Curry in the video as well. The two had always respected one another before taking the trip to Paris. However, something changed. There's a newfound love, respect, and adoration for one another. Curry is a multiple-time NBA champion, while Booker is searching for his first. Both players are contributing mightily to their teams.

Suns' Devin Booker appreciates Stephen Curry

Throughout the NBA, many players have respect for the two Olympians. Curry changed the game with his 3-point shot and has offenses emphasizing the shot. Booker's idol is Kobe Bryant, and resembles his playing style quite frequently. Both players are leaving their mark on the league.

Booker is paving his way, making the playoffs every season since 2021. He's been to an NBA Finals but ultimately lost to the Milwaukee Bucks. Still, he's only 28 years old and has plenty of time. Meanwhile, Curry is 36 and about to be 37 years old. He has more games and experience under his belt, but the time is ticking.

Despite the age gap, hoopers respect hoopers, and that's the case with Booker and Curry. Plenty of social media-worthy moments took place during the time in Paris. For instance, Booker shared a cold Team USA photo after they beat Brazil. While Curry was in the back and smiling, the baby-faced assassin killed the competition and saved the country from being eliminated.

A once-in-a-lifetime experience like that is sure to bring many together. In Curry's first Olympic Games, it looked like he had been there his entire career. It was Booker's second Olympic experience, but one that the Suns star will enjoy more, thanks to Curry.