Devin Booker, Suns get first crack at revenge vs. Luka Doncic, Mavs on opening night

The memory of the Phoenix Suns’ disheartening Game 7 blowout loss against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Semifinals last season still lives fresh in the hearts and minds of Suns fans everywhere. The good news for Devin Booker and Co. is that they will get a chance to avenge that controversial loss early in the season.

NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that the Suns will be hosting the Mavs on opening night on October 19:

After blowout Game 7 loss in West semifinals, the Phoenix Suns will host the Dallas Mavericks in the season opener for both teams on Oct. 19, per sources. Luka Doncic and his new backcourt starter, Spencer Dinwiddie, vs. Devin Booker and Chris Paul. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 15, 2022

The defending champions Golden State Warriors will be hosting LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night as well, and it is clear that the NBA wants to be back with a bang. The addition of the Suns-Mavs matchup on the slate only makes the first day of the season even more exciting.

The Suns haven’t made any groundbreaking additions in the offseason, but the fact that they were able to keep Deandre Ayton in Phoenix was big. They will now return with the same core in 2022-23 — barring any late offseason blockbuster moves, of course.

It’s a different story for the Mavs, though, who lost Jalen Brunson to the New York Knicks via free agency. They brought in Christian Wood as the latest addition to their new-look frontcourt, and there’s a lot of excitement surrounding his partnership with Luka Doncic. Spencer Dinwiddie is also joining the Mavs superstar in the starting lineup, and he will get an opportunity to make his mark in Dallas in what’s going to be his first full season with the squad.

Get your popcorn ready; opening night is going to be a good one.