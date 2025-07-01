Big Ten Media Days are going to look different this year as the conference will be hosting the event out in Las Vegas for the first time. Now that the Big Ten has teams like USC, UCLA, Washington and Oregon in the conference, they are planning some future events out west. Las Vegas will be the site for Big Ten Media Days this summer, and the Michigan football team will be bringing Max Bredeson, Ernest Hausmann and Derrick Moore along for the ride.

“We're excited to have @BredesonMax, @Ernest_Hausmann, and @Big8DMoore represent us at B1G Media Days in Vegas this year!” The Michigan football team said in a post on Monday.

Big Ten Media Days will get underway on July 22nd from Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Michigan will get their turn at the podium on the final day of the event on the 24th.

Max Bredeson, Ernest Hausmann and Derrick Moore are three of the most important players on the 2025 Michigan football team, so it is only fitting that they are the ones that will represent the program. Let's take a deeper dive into all three of these Wolverines:

Max Bredeson, grad tight end/fullback

Max Bredeson is arguably the most important player on this Michigan team. He doesn't show up in the box score often, but he is involved in just about every play offensively, and he always plays a crucial role in the run game. If you look at any big run from the last couple of Michigan seasons, there is a good chance that you'll see Bredeson in the trenches paving the way for his back.

Bredeson started his career at Michigan back in 2021. He appeared in just one game, but he made a much bigger impact during the 2022 season. Since then, Bredeson has been very involved with this Wolverines team.

Last season, Bredeson was voted team captain by his teammates for the first time, and he excelled in the role. He decided to return to Ann Arbor for one more season at the conclusion of last year, and that is a massive addition. Bredeson has won three Big Ten titles, a national championship, and he is 4-0 against Ohio State.

Ernest Hausmann, senior linebacker

Ernest Hausmann started his college football career at Nebraska, but he transferred to Michigan before the 2023 season. He has been a massive addition to the program, and he is expected to be one of the best defensive players in the Big Ten during the 2025 season.

Hausmann immediately made a big impact with the Wolverines in 2023 as he played in all 15 games and had 46 tackles. He came back even stronger in 2024, leading the team with 89 total tackles. He was an absolute force, and getting him back for another season is huge. The Michigan defense is expected to be one of the best in the country, and guys like Hausmann are a big reason why.

Derrick Moore, senior EDGE

Speaking of players that are expected to dominate defensively for Michigan, Derrick Moore will be joining Max Bredeson and Ernest Hausmann at Big Ten Media Days. Moore is getting ready for his fourth season with the program, and he has been a contributor since day one.

Moore's freshman season at Michigan was back in 2022, and he appeared in all 14 games that year. However, Moore really broke out during his sophomore year when he finished with 34 total tackles and six sacks. He had a big season last year as well, and he is expected to be an absolute force on the defensive line this year.

The Michigan football team wants to dominate in the trenches, and these three players help make that happen. They are crucial pieces of this 2025 team, and they are expected to have big years.