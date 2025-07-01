The Los Angeles Clippers entered free agency with a number of priorities: the main ones being addressing the backup center as well as the backup point guard positions. Enter Brook Lopez.

As free agency starts on Monday evening, it appears as though the big man is headed to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Brook Lopez agrees to 2-year, $18 million deal with Clippers

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Brook Lopez has agreed to a two-year, $18 million deal with the Clippers.

In 80 appearances for the Bucks last season, Brook Lopez has played thte last seven seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks, playing 469 regular season games and 76 playoff games. Over his seven years, Lopez averaged 13 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 2.1 blocks in 29.1 minutes per game while shooting 48.7 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from three

The move to add Lopez comes as a bit of a surprise after the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to be the landing spot for the Milwaukee Bucks free agent center.

The Los Angeles Lakers have emerged as the favorite to sign Brook Lopez away from the Milwaukee Bucks, according to sources close to the situation. Lopez, 37, would provide much-needed size and spacing, though the organization is split internally on whether he can still start full-time at this stage of his career.

Sources also indicate that the Lakers have remained active in their pursuit of centers on the trade market, making regular calls, especially to the Portland Trail Blazers, given their crowded center rotation. The closest they got to talks progressing was a deal for Robert Williams III, but sources also indicate that Portland wanted Dalton Knecht and the Lakers were reluctant to include him.

Heading into free agency, the Clippers were reportedly interested in Clint Capela as a potential backup for Los Angeles, but the Atlanta Hawks free agent center agreed to a three year, $21.5 million deal with the Houston Rockets.

Brook Lopez won a championship with the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2020-21 season.

