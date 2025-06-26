The drama between Phoenix Suns star Dillon Brooks and his ex girlfriend, Heather Andrews, has taken a turn, as the former Houston Rockets star filed for a restraining order against her.

TMZ Sports reports Dillon filed the restraining order on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Andrews is the mother of their five-year-old and two-year-old children.

He alleges that Andrews “destroyed his belongings” and “hacked into his social media accounts.” Additionally, she once “threatened to cut off his fingers,” as TMZ notes.

Dillon Brooks' drama with his ex girlfriend Heather Andrews before the restraining order

Brooks and Andrews' relationship has been rocky for years. In his filing for the restraining order, Brooks alleges he met Andrews in a Las Vegas strip club in 2018.

They began dating shortly after, and they were expecting their first baby a few months later. Brooks alleges that her harassment began around that time.

She would allegedly regularly send him “emotionally abusive” messages, and she also threatened him several times. One text message read, “I am going to have you hurt.”

Additionally, Andrews allegedly threatened Brooks' mother as well. “I'll send someone after your mom to [sic] bitch,” she wrote to Brooks.

While Brooks was with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2022, Andrews also allegedly vandalized his house, writing, “You Suck B***h,” among other things, on his fireplace mantle.

Previously, Andrews filed for a temporary restraining order against Brooks. She alleged he had “harassed and threatened her.” We will see where it goes from here.

Brooks is heading into his ninth year in the NBA and first with the Suns. He was previously drafted in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft.

He played for the Grizzlies for six seasons. Brooks was traded to the Rockets during the 2023 offseason as part of a sign-and-trade agreement.

Then, during the 2025 offseason, Brooks was traded to the Suns. It will become official in July 2025 at the start of the new year for the NBA.