With the rumors around Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal, the team would make a few moves in signing Collin Gillespie to a new contract and the decision to not retain Cody Martin, according to ESPN's Shams Charania and John Gambadoro, respectively. After the Suns traded Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets, there have been questions if Beal would be next on the trade block as the team has shown its confidence in Gillespie.

Charania would report that it's a one-year contract that is guaranteed as both sides worked towards the deal, which “rewards Gillespie after a strong season on a two-way.” Last season in 33 games played, Gillespie averaged 5.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 43 percent from the field and 43.3 percent from beyond the arc.

“Guard Collin Gillespie intends to sign a guaranteed one-year contract to return to the Phoenix Suns, sources tell ESPN,” Charania wrote. “Suns officials and agents James Dunleavy and Jordan Gertler of Excel Sports worked toward the deal that rewards Gillespie after a strong season on a two-way.”

As for Martin, Gambadoro would post on his X, formerly Twitter, that “his contract was non-guaranteed until today,” effectively making him a free agent. Last season, Martin averaged 6.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and two assists per game while shooting 41.8 percent from the field.

Despite rumors, Bradley Beal is likely staying with the Suns

As some speculation had Beal gone from the Suns, the latest reporting from Jake Fischer poured water over that notion, saying that the expectation is that he will be on the team. Not only is he healthy, but Beal is ready to have a bounce-back season and be a featured player alongside a new look backcourt of Devin Booker and newcomer Jalen Green.

“I think there's really nothing to expect on the Bradley Beal front outside of Bradley Beal being a member of the Phoenix Suns and trying to have a bounce-back season,” Fischer said, via Bleacher Report. “If he does that, and by bounce-back season, I want to say Bradley Beal also, because of just how poor overall Phoenix’s season went, I think his success and his efficiency as a shooter honestly got a bit overshadowed, clouded. The guy averaged 17 points a game last year, shooting 38% from three in 32 minutes per game.”

“The world out of Beal land is that Bradley Beal is healthy,” Fischer said. “He’s going to come back at 32 years old with two years left on his deal and be a real factor in Phoenix's backcourt alongside Devin Booker and newly added Jalen Green.”

At any rate, Phoenix is looking to improve after finishing 11th in the West.