Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns are getting destroyed on the mean streets of Twitter right now. This isn’t at all surprising after the Suns suffered an embarrassing season-ending blowout loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 6 of their NBA Playoffs second-round series. To make matters worse, Phoenix was playing on their own home floor and their fans just witnessed first-hand how Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets utterly dominated the Suns all game long.

Dwight Howard, who now plies his trade in the SBL in Taiwan, appears to have just jumped on the bandwagon. The one-time NBA champ came out with a cryptic tweet minutes after the Suns’ season-ending loss, and it appears that it’s a dig aimed at Kevin Durant:

Taiwan calling 👀 — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) May 12, 2023

Did Howard just imply that KD will soon be joining him in Taiwan? The fans seem to think so:

“KD lob to Howard! Sharks up by 50!” — Jeff Van Gundy’s Burner (@JeffVanGundysB1) May 12, 2023

LMFAOOOOO @KDTrey5 he talm bout u gang — ໍ (@supszns) May 12, 2023

I actually just got a call from Jiangsu!!!! I think they meant to call Kevin Durant! pic.twitter.com/1hcCj058ml — Jamaal Williams Fan (@LeTrigga) May 12, 2023

@KDTrey5 He’s talking about you LMAOOO — Honest Draymond Fan (@DrayRimPressure) May 12, 2023

There were a lot of Dillon Brooks references out there too following the Memphis Grizzlies’ exit in the first round. However, given the timing of the tweet, this has to be a dig at Durant — or perhaps at Chris Paul? Maybe even Deandre Ayton? Or could it be toward Devin Booker?

Whatever the case may be, what cannot be denied is that Dwight Howard is an absolute savage. It’s a self-deprecating joke as well, which makes it even more hilarious. That is unless you’re a Suns fan, of course. At this point, the Phoenix faithful can’t be feeling good about their team — not after seeing them get completely beaten down by the Nuggets in what was their last game of the season.