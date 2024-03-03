The Phoenix Suns dunk team got hooked up with a special treat, courtesy of guard Devin Booker.
The Suns' star decided to give each member of the team a pair of his Nike Book 1 Mirage V2 sneakers:
While fans focus on the players, NBA organizations like the Suns are full of people in different departments like any other business. That usually leads to friendships off the court. A move like this from Booker shows how much the Suns enjoy each other.
However, the road wasn't always this smooth for Phoenix. Prior to recent years, the team experienced plenty of heartache, particularly during Booker's first couple of seasons. They lacked offensive firepower, and management just couldn't provide Booker with an adequate supporting cast before the acquisition of Chris Paul in 2020.
Those years were hard for a young star like Booker, who was already the face of the franchise early on. Thankfully, it looks like there was support coming from a Suns legend at that time. Speaking to the media following Phoenix's win over Houston, Booker credited Amar'e Stoudemire for being in contact with him during the start of his career. Stoudemire constantly texted Booker and kept telling the young guard to keep going when things went south.
Booker and the Suns are currently in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race. Phoenix is 35-24, good for fifth place in the NBA Western Conference standings.
Booker is having another stellar individual season. He averages 27.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game on the year.