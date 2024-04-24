The Phoenix Suns are getting all they can handle from the Minnesota Timberwolves. The No. 3 seed's talent and defensive aggression has given this group fits in the opening round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, winning the first two games of this best-of-seven showdown. Phoenix's troubles extend beyond its play, however.
Grayson Allen, who received a few votes for the Most Improved Player of the Year award, re-aggravated his right ankle sprain in Tuesday night's 105-93 Game 2 loss. While contesting a Mike Conley Jr. drive to the basket, the Suns' perimeter threat rolled his ankle once again, via ClutchPoints. He was in obvious pain and was helped off to the locker room.
Grayson Allen had to be helped to the locker room after stepping on Mike Conley's foot.
Hope he's alright 🙏pic.twitter.com/UH5P5C3YRa
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 24, 2024
Allen was then ruled out for the remainder of the contest, per the team. He initially suffered the injury in Phoenix's Game 1 loss, so the immediate worry is that he could be in jeopardy of missing multiple games, if not the entire series. That is a scary thought for a Suns squad that is already lacking in secondary scoring options.
Although the 28-year-old has struggled to make much of an impact in the first two matchups against the Timberwolves (just three points on 1-of-2 shooting in 17 mins in Game 2), he is someone head coach Frank Vogel has trusted all throughout the 2023-24 season.
What Grayson Allen means to the Suns
Allen's 13.5 points per game on 49.9 percent shooting from the field and 46.1 percent from 3-point land (best in NBA) helped cover up Phoenix's depth problems and earned him a fat paycheck before the playoffs. He can also bring energy on the defensive end.
Minnesota erupted shortly after the former Duke star exited the game. Is it a coincidence? Perhaps, but Allen did post a +3 plus-minus rating in the 17 minutes he played on Tuesday.
Either way, fans cannot deny that the team has a better chance of pulling off the No. 6 over No. 3 upset with him on the court. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker could become fully unleashed when they arrive at the Footprint Center for Game 3, Bradley Beal is a threat himself and Eric Gordon, Royce O'Neale and Drew Eubanks have the ability to be key bench commodities going forward. But losing Grayson Allen would add to the adversity the Suns are currently facing.
And that is especially concerning when they are already in a 2-0 hole in the series. Phoenix is under suffocating pressure to win a championship after acquiring Durant and Beal in a near-five-month span last year. There might be little else the front office can do this offseason to improve its chances. Big decisions will have to be made if the franchise bows out early in the NBA Playoffs.
Unless the Suns issue a strong response Friday night in the desert, bitter disappointment is likely going to be their reality for the next several months. Fans will wait to see what the prognosis is for Allen, but they are already preparing for the worst. The team must look deep within itself and take things day by day.
Stay connected with ClutchPoints for the latest Grayson Allen injury update.