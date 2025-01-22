The Phoenix Suns will visit the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night at Barclays Center. Bradley Beal is questionable on the team's injury report with a left ankle sprain.

Here's everything we know about Beal's injury and playing status vs. the Nets.

Bradley Beal injury status for Suns-Nets

Beal was active during Monday's 118-92 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday after the Suns initially listed him as questionable. He played 25 minutes, finishing with five points, three rebounds and four assists on 2-of-4 shooting. The veteran guard had missed Phoenix's previous two games due to his ankle injury.

Another questionable tag leaves his status unclear for Wednesday's Nets matchup.

Beal has moved to the Suns' bench over his last seven games as trade rumors swirl. He's been somewhat productive in the unfamiliar role, averaging 14.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game on 50.6 percent shooting from the field and 35.7 percent from three. Despite the role change, the 31-year-old has continued to play heavy minutes, averaging 30.4 per game, the third-most on the team behind Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

Phoenix remains at the forefront of trade speculation surrounding Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler. Those rumors picked up steam on Tuesday after the Suns traded an unprotected 2031 first-round pick — their final available first-rounder — to the Utah Jazz for three first-round picks, all of which are the least favorable among several teams.

With Butler making $48.8 million and Phoenix unable to aggregate contracts as a second-apron team, Beal's $50 million salary must be included to make a deal work. However, such a move would require the Suns guard to waive his no-trade clause. With the Heat uninterested in Beal's contract, which has two years and $120 million remaining after this season, Phoenix would also need to find a third team willing to take on his contract in exchange for draft capital.

The Suns have won five of their last seven games during a soft stretch of their schedule. They are tied with the Golden State Warriors for 10th place in the Western Conference at 21-21.

Phoenix will be in a prime position to earn a win on Wednesday. The Nets have lost nine of their last 10 games as they angle for a top draft pick. Brooklyn will be on the second night of a back-to-back following Tuesday's 99-95 loss to the New York Knicks.