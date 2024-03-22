Isaiah Thomas and the Phoenix Suns.
Sounds familiar, right?
Thomas, who signed a 10-day contract with the Suns Wednesday, did so just over 10 years since he signed with the team.
“Ten years ago went by so fast, it don't even look like the same city,” Thomas said.
Isaiah Thomas' promise to Phoenix Suns
Thomas is someone who will not factor into the Suns' rotation when they are at full health, coach Vogel said before the group's 115-102 win over the Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday. Thomas played two minutes and missed a shot.
The Phoenix Suns are competing for an NBA championship, something that is vastly different for Thomas 10 years ago in Phoenix. He said it is encouraging to play alongside Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.
“It's amazing to see the player Devin has become,” said Thomas. “I was in Boston when he had 70 (points, his career-high that took place at TD Garden against the Celtics), so you knew what he was capable of doing. KD is self-explanatory. I got to work with him this morning. It's an honor to be able to be on the same team as somebody like that. And Bradley Beal, I played with half a year in Washington. So that's one of my good friends and somebody that's always been in my corner.”
Thomas is someone who has always had a chip on his shoulder. Listed at 5-foot-8, he was selected No. 60 — or dead-last — in the 2011 NBA Draft despite being a two-time first-team all-conference selection at Washington.
That is something he still has, he said, but with “nothing to prove.”
“I know I belong in the NBA,” Thomas said.
Thomas is someone who will not factor into the Suns' rotation, but he will be a leader, he promised fans.
“Whatever the opportunity is, I'm ready to make an impact each and every day,” said Thomas. “Whether I play or not, it's bigger than putting the ball in the basket…I'm able to lead by example, lead by my experiences.
“I'm just super thankful for the opportunity…”
Isaiah Thomas' guard connection with Devin Booker, Bradley Beal
Suns guards Devin Booker and Bradley Beal are ahead of Thomas on the Suns' depth chart. Vogel said Thomas may not even play during his 10-day deal.
However, Thomas is someone who could amplify the team's three-guard rotations. He is very patient in reading defenses and using hesitation dribbles can shift defenders in a way that creates separation, even though he is just 5-foot-8.
Thomas on defense is going to be a liability, but if he can provide spot minutes and get buckets, it could work.
Frank Vogel rotation
The Suns' rotation for some time included guard Saben Lee. Lee, who is able to play four more games, is on a two-way deal.
Phoenix is experimenting with a position that could be a backup wing or guard for the playoffs. David Roddy, Josh Okogie and even Nas Little, who has been injured for most of the calendar year, could compete for a spot along with Bol Bol, who has been the Suns' best rotation player of late.
Thomas, if signed for the rest of the year, could be in the playoff roster.