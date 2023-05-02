The Phoenix Suns find themselves in a hole after Game 2 of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets. The Suns lost the game 97-87, and now trail the Nuggets 2-0 in this second-round series.

Many NBA fans and pundits have taken to social media to share their thoughts on what went wrong for Phoenix on Monday night. Among them were two former NBA players.

Former Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas shared his reaction to Game 2 on Monday. “The suns shoot so many TOUGH 2s that you’ll live with throughout the game. So much energy to get to those,” he tweeted. “No bench help either!”

Former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins also chimed in. Perkins, now working for ESPN, took aim at Suns center DeAndre Ayton for his performance against the Nuggets.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Ayton said he’s running a Tesla battery… seems like he need to switch over to a Diesel engine to impact this series,” Perkins tweeted. “Because Jokic gave him that work tonight!!! The Suns are officially in TROUBLE. Carry the hell on…”

The Suns held an eight-point lead with about five minutes remaining in the third quarter. However, Phoenix lost star Chris Paul to a groin injury after he battled for a rebound.

After Paul exited, the Nuggets found their game and cut the lead to three by the end of the quarter. Nuggets star Nikola Jokic and Suns star Devin Booker went toe to toe, combining for the final 16 points in the third.

The Nuggets took the lead in the fourth, and closed the game out with a 27-14 run. Jokic finished the game with 39 points, 16 rebounds, and five assists to lead Denver’s effort in Game 2.