The Phoenix Suns introduced their new Nike Icon (purple) and Association (white) jerseys for the 2023-24 season.

The Suns announced the new jerseys in a social media post with narration. Team CEO Josh Bartelstein said the following in a press release.

A new look for The Next Era ☄️ Introducing our new Nike Icon & Association Edition uniforms.@PayPal | https://t.co/3LaCqSU5ig pic.twitter.com/ngkcW7vIme — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) August 1, 2023

Blending the nostalgia of our past with the excitement of our future.@PayPal | https://t.co/3LaCqSU5ig pic.twitter.com/JgqEcMxwRp — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) August 1, 2023

“The sunburst is an iconic design that is one of the most popular among Suns fans; it represents some of the most defining moments in our team's history. These new uniforms seamlessly blend the nostalgia of the past with the excitement of the future as we begin the next great era of Suns basketball.”

In the social media video, star guards Devin Booker and Bradley Beal sport the two jerseys. The Suns also posted a graphic in which forward Kevin Durant wears the Association jersey.

The new jerseys pay an ode to the 1990s with a starburst design that goes with an embroidered “Suns” wordmark above the numbers.

The jerseys were designed by Centercourt Studios, which is the in-house creative department of the Suns.

“The team surveyed fans on previous uniforms, with the rising sunburst design ranking highest among fan feedback,” the press release said. “The new Icon and Association Edition uniforms capture the spirit of the popular '90s sunburst uniforms while embracing a fresh, contemporary aesthetic as the franchise sets its sights on new horizons and the pursuit of its first championship.”

You can buy the jerseys here. For local fans, the uniforms will also be available for purchase at the team shop at the Footprint Center.

Fans can also enter for a chance to win a jersey through a virtual jersey toss presented by Paypal. There is more information here.

According to the press release, these jerseys will anchor the Suns' uniform rotation for the future. Phoenix is keeping its all-black Statement uniform introduced this past season and will have an unreleased City Edition uniform that will be revealed this year.

The team's new jerseys still feature a partnership with Paypal, which will last through the 2026 NBA season.