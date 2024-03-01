The Phoenix Suns topped the Houston Rockets 110-105 on Thursday night in a game that saw Houston play physically against Phoenix center Jusuf Nurkic.
The Rockets were more than content to send the Suns big man to the foul line repeatedly, where shot a paltry 8-16.
After the game, Nurkic compared himself to NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, per Duane Rankin of AZ Central:
"I definitely was Shaq tonight."
Jusuf Nurkic on going 8-of-16 from the line as #Rockets fouled him on purpose in 4th. Said he hopes teams do it again.
On rookie Cam Whitmore with back-and-forth with Devin Booker. "(Whitmore) was on some bullshit the last game too." #Suns pic.twitter.com/Zx5aarRLNS
— Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) March 1, 2024
Suns All-Star Devin Booker and Rockets rookie Cam Whitmore got into a minor scuffle midway through the fourth quarter Thursday night and both players were called for a technical foul.
With a couple big blocks on the ensuing possession, Nurkic was there to back his star teammate up.
Nurkic had 16 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks before fouling out. His biggest moment came in the fourth, when he stuffed Whitmore twice on the possession following the scuffle, drawing huge roars from the Suns crowd.
The Suns held on for the win despite not having star Bradley Beal for the fifth straight game. Beal was initially questionable for Thursday night's matchup, but the Suns ruled both he and Eric Gordon out shortly before tipoff, per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle.
He originally injured his hamstring in the first half of Phoenix's Feb. 13th victory against the Sacramento Kings.