The Phoenix Suns are gearing up for a pivotal matchup against the Houston Rockets. Suns star Bradley Beal has dealt with a nagging hamstring injury that held him out of several games in February. Of course, the question on everyone's mind remains: Is Bradley Beal playing against the Rockets?
Bradley Beal injury status vs. Rockets
Beal is questionable for Thursday night's matchup, per the NBA's official injury report. He originally injured his hamstring in the first half of Phoenix's Feb. 13th victory against the Sacramento Kings.
The 30-year-old shooting guard has not had the debut season he imagined. He has only appeared in 30 games so far during the 2023-24 season. Nevertheless, he retains a strong desire to help the Suns inch toward the top of the Western Conference.
Beal averages 18.2 points, 4.5 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game. When he is on the floor, his three-level scoring ability makes the Suns' offense a nightmare for opposing defenses. Beal, along with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, form arguably the best scoring trio in the NBA.
Phoenix enters the Suns matchup with a record of 34-24 and sits fifth in the Western Conference standings. The team had some time to rest after their 123-113 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 23rd.
Meanwhile, the Rockets are 25-33 and have fallen to 12th place in the West. Nevertheless, Houston will be hungry for a win at the Footprint Center.
All in all, when it comes to the question of if Bradley Beal is playing in the Suns-Rockets game, the answer is maybe.