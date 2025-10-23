One Minnesota Timberwolves veteran handed a rookie his “Welcome to the NBA” moment Wednesday. Jaden McDaniels flat out posterized Yang Hansen in his league debut with the Portland Trail Blazers.

His viscous throw down even drew a “goodness” reaction by his own team.

McDaniels' right-handed throw down cut the Blazers' lead to 46-42 in that sequence. Still, McDaniels baptizing the NBA Draft addition drew applause and immediate social media reactions.

One fan posted a Steve Harvey jaw dropped photo as their reaction on X, formerly Twitter. Another fan demanded to Minnesota that they see McDaniels more on offense every night. One last fan bluntly called it the “welcome to the NBA” moment as his reaction.

Will Timberwolves keep Jaden McDaniels? Dunk vs. Blazers could convince stay

Article Continues Below

McDaniels was facing a nebulous future in Minny.

His name floated as one of three major Charlotte Hornets trade ideas one month ago. McDaniels is lauded for his defensive play, making him a potential anchor for Charlotte.

McDaniels rose as a trade contender even before the Hornets thought. Kevin Durant once drew intrigue as a Timberwolves trade candidate. Except Minnesota was not willing to include McDaniels.

The 6-foot-9 forward is signed to a five-year, $131 million extended contract, which he inked in Oct. 2023. The extension stretches to the 2028-29 season.

Perhaps the monstrous dunk in the Pacific Northwest will coax Minnesota to keep him. McDaniels delivered 10 points in 17 minutes of play before the fourth quarter arrived.

Meanwhile, Anthony Edwards dropped 25 before the fourth while Julius Randle added 15. Hansen only has two points in five minutes of action.