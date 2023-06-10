Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant is tired of all the rumors blaming him for Bruce Brown's exit from the Brooklyn Nets.

Brown served as the hero for the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, with his timely fourth-quarter shooting allowing the team to keep their lead over the Miami Heat en route to the 108-95 win. Brown had 18 points in the contest, 11 of which came in the fourth as the Colorado franchise resisted a Miami comeback.

Naturally, Brown was the talk of the NBA world after Friday's game. And of course his exit from the Nets was a major topic of conversation, especially since it has only been a couple of weeks after he revealed his belief that Brooklyn wanted him back. According to Brown, however, there were other forces that stopped Brooklyn from resigning him.

“To be honest, I don't think it was the Nets' front office organization who made that decision, because from what I've heard, they wanted me back,” Brown said on The Dan LeBatard Show.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Many were quick to assume that it was Kevin Durant who didn't want him back, and when that narrative went viral after Bruce Brown's big game for the Nuggets, the Suns forward quickly hit back.

“At some point, Nets Twitter has to stop making s**t up… I know, I know, I'm soft for this tweet. I'll delete soon,” Durant wrote in a now-deleted Tweet, per Larry Brown Sports.

It's unknown who or what Bruce Brown was talking about, but considering Durant's influence on the Nets, it's not surprising why his name was dragged in the controversy. But then again, only Brown can reveal the truth about his situation.

Furthermore, it's safe to assume that Brown is happy the Nets didn't bring him back. After all, it led him to a deal with the Nuggets. Now, he's just a win away from his first NBA title.