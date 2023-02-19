New Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant made it abundantly clear which city deserves to have an expansion team, and he has a pretty great idea of what to name them.

During the All-Star media day on Saturday, Durant was asked which city needs an NBA team. The superstar forward didn’t hesitate in answering Seattle before pointing out that he’s going to name them, “The Sonics.”

Reporter: “KD, what city needs an NBA team?” Kevin Durant: “Seattle.” “What are you naming them?” “The Sonics” 😅 pic.twitter.com/rCGPOxEtOz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 19, 2023

Of course everyone knows why Kevin Durant wants to see the Seattle SuperSonics to return. He started his career with them before the franchise relocated to Oklahoma City and changed its name to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

While KD spent majority of his career in OKC, there is no denying that the city of Seattle will always have a special place in his heart. That’s where it began for him, after all.

Fortunately for Durant, there is a good chance his wish would come true in the future. While it will take time before a franchise is established again, it has been reported before that the NBA is looking at possibly expanding in Las Vegas and Seattle.

Of course should there really be an expansion team in Seattle, the only question left would be whether the owners would revive the SuperSonics moniker or choose a different name. It would be nice if the Sonics really return as Durant said, but if not, it should still be fine as long as they keep the team in the city. Besides, Seattle fans have been long clamoring for their own NBA team for years now.