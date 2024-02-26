Do you Bolieve? Phoenix Suns do.
Bol, whose father, Manute Bol, is one of the tallest players in history, has a rare if not unique skill. Bol Bol, who the Suns signed this offseason following a cut from the Orlando Magic, is a tweener because he is listed at 7-foot-3 but can dribble, handle and shoot like a point.
“He's not a five,” Suns center Jusuf Nurkic joked.
Bol himself said at media day he is unsure if he is a guard or a big.
“I'd say both,” he said, shrugging his shoulders.
To this point, Bol has proven he can perform, regardless of where he is slotted by position. A former five-star prospect, Bol is looking like a capable role player for the Suns with just under two months remaining until the playoffs start.
Here's a look from ClutchPoints at his progress.
Bol analysis
Bol is one of the more exciting players on the Suns because of his ball-handling. According to 247Sports, Bol was projected to be a top-3 pick before his lone collegiate year at Oregon, which has generated NBA talents Payton Pritchard and Dillon Brooks, among others.
That has not panned out. Bol suffered a foot injury with the Ducks and fell to the second round in 2019.
ClutchPoints' Trevor Booth wrote the following about Bol.
“Do not be fooled: Bol has above-average ability on his frame that is close to rare for a player at his size. But the Suns have not found a diamond in the rough that could resemble the ability of Victor Wembanyama, unless Bol fully unlocks everything he is capable of doing while staying healthy.
He can shoot from the outside but he has not been good at it. Bol shot 25 percent and 26.5 percent from 3-point range in the last two seasons. Granted, some of this could be since the (Orlando) Magic did not use him well as a power forward. But this is supposed to be a part of his game that separates him and makes him a more unique talent, and that has not been something he can rely on.
Bol is also a tweener. He has the size and capability of fulfilling a role as a shot-blocker, but he played as a forward, wing and ball-handler in high school and early parts of college that may confuse him in terms of who he thinks he is. Coaches have to dial in that Bol has to fill a certain role, and Vogel seems like the type of coach who will do that.”
Bol's development is something we previewed. Vogel has developed Indiana Pacers big Roy Hibbert and also grew Anthony Davis into a perennial rim protector and 1-5 defender.
“Bol has a chance to compete with the Suns, who have a great staff and culture in place. Phoenix president of basketball operations and general manager James Jones must see something in Bol the Suns could perhaps work with. He does have talent and can be fine-tuned into something valuable if he shows work ethic.”
Growth
Earlier this season, we posted a video of Suns assistant David Fizdale next to Bol. There is tremendous reason to believe Fizdale, who was a two-time NBA champion with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat, has been a huge part of Bol's development.
“We all love [Bol[, but Fiz has an affinity for him,” Vogel says.
On the floor, Bol has played best in lineups next to Kevin Durant, an idol of his. Sunday's game against the Lakers and James included Bol next to Suns starting center Jusuf Nurkic, giving the Suns some rare offensive talent and versatility with long arms on defense.
“He's been more than I expected,” Durant said following the Suns' win over the Lakers. “His intangibles, his work ethic, his IQ, all the stuff that I didn't really think about when it comes to Bol.
“That's the foundation of his game.”
Bol has been able to find opportunities to shoot from three while being a threat to attack from the perimeter. He had a dunk over the Lakers' Rui Hachimura that excited the Footprint Center crowd.
Bol had his best game with Nurkic out Friday against the Houston Rockets, scoring 25 points on 11-of-17 shooting including 2-of-3 from 3-point range and 14 rebounds. He also recorded one block and one steal.
“He was great, there's no other way to put it,” Suns coach Frank Vogel said after the 114-110 loss to the Rockets.
Bol was reportedly “gassed,” so the Suns will have to find out when and where to play him on the court.
Expectation
Bol's development is important for the Suns, who will have less continuity than most teams they will face in the NBA playoffs.
Phoenix will likely rely on its starting five, which includes guard Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neale, Eric Gordon and Bol in the playoffs. Recent buyout market piece and longtime coveted player Thad Young could also be in the mix as well as Drew Eubanks, who is the closest the Suns have to a true backup center to Nurkic.
If Bol can continue to develop within the Suns' rotations, especially next to Durant and guard Devin Booker, he could be an integral part of their pursuit of a title.
Reflection, growth
Bol cannot be any more impressive than he's been. He's even made a mark on his role model, Durant, who to most is a top-10 player of all time.
“I just love everything about Bol and you can tell that everybody loves Bol,” Durant said previously.
Bol is yet to play in the postseason, so it's likely the moment will be something he has to warm himself up to.